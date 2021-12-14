Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 13,023 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $479.47. 21,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,656. The company has a market cap of $451.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $480.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.25 and a 200-day moving average of $422.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

