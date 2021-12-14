Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.97. 201,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,282,656. The stock has a market cap of $262.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

