Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,847 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Axonics worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXNX stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. 18,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

