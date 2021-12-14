Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 144.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

BLD traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,717. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $167.82 and a fifty-two week high of $284.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average is $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

