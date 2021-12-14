Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 81,849 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

CVS traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 108,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,833. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

