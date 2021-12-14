Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Tops $44.94 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $725.37 million and approximately $44.94 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00366193 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010435 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.60 or 0.01310238 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,423,958,356 coins and its circulating supply is 12,132,491,203 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.