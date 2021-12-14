Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 358.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.34. 20,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

