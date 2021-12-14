Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up approximately 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.93.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,355,301 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $308.54 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

