ZUM TOKEN One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,098.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $268,787.57 and approximately $2,098.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,329,599,338 coins and its circulating supply is 16,669,046,503 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

