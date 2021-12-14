Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 254,476 shares.The stock last traded at $46.58 and had previously closed at $47.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zumiez by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zumiez by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

