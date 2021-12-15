-$0.08 EPS Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.04). Avalara reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.30. 32,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,695. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

