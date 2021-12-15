$0.22 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 12,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,848. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $781.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

