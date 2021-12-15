-$0.25 EPS Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $46,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

