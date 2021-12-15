$0.43 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.38. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,269 shares of company stock valued at $622,528 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.2% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

