$0.43 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.38. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,269 shares of company stock valued at $622,528 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.2% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.