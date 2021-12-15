$0.49 EPS Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Envestnet by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENV stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

