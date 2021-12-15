-$0.55 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.13). Wayfair reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

Wayfair stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.49. 7,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 264.25 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $197.86 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $274.11.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $26,183,659. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

