-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMGA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,618. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

