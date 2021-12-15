-$0.57 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.35). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.