-$0.57 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.35). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SPR opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.