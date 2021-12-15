$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. salesforce.com reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $255.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.28. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

