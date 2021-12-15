$1.33 EPS Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.38. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after acquiring an additional 778,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

