$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.82. 1,074,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

