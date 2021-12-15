$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 306.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

