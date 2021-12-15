$101.17 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will post $101.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.60 million and the lowest is $99.73 million. iStar posted sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $515.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.06 million to $517.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE STAR remained flat at $$23.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,474. iStar has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iStar by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

