117 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,997.30.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,675.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,180. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,764.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,731.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

