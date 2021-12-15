1,290 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.11 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

