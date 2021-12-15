$135.81 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $135.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.99 million and the highest is $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $540.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 573,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter worth $40,975,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 801.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,947,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,970 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at about $24,713,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

