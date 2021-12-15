$145.10 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $145.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.97 million to $148.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $496.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $499.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $559.89 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Shares of CYBR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.97. 4,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.15. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $112.28 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

