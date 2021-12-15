$154.88 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post sales of $154.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.81 million. 8X8 reported sales of $136.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $615.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $712.26 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $62,272.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,588 shares of company stock worth $2,350,046. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,728. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

