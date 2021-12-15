17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NYSE:YQ opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $103.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 129.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,478,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 833,847 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

