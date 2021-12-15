$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $18.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.30 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $17.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $65.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.77 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $71.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $92,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

SMED stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

