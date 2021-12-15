180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III Acquires 1,681 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $12,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 340 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,502.40.
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.64.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
