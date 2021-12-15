180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III Acquires 1,681 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $12,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 340 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,502.40.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

