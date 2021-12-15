180,000 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,522,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BROS opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

