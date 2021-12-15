18,150 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,412,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,536,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,044,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,578,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCB stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.