190,138 Shares in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Greenidge Generation comprises 1.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at $275,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at $453,000.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GREE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GREE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,348. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Greenidge Generation Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.