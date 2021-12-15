$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

SPGI traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.97. 1,081,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.04. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $481.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

