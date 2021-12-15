2,230,790 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,230,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,580,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 17.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.35% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.86. 100,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,468. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

