$232.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $232.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.40 million and the lowest is $214.75 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $163.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $817.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY opened at $185.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

