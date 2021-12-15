$234.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce $234.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.60 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $171.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $949.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ SHYF traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. 4,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,150. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after buying an additional 1,164,626 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

