$244.89 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $244.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.29 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $219.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $935.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.01 million to $956.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

FRT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,189. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

