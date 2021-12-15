$3.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.31. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.77.

EA opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

