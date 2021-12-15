$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.34 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,670. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

