$3.54 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report earnings per share of $3.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.63 and the lowest is $3.49. Teleflex reported earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.25.

NYSE:TFX opened at $317.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

