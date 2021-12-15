$30.11 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report sales of $30.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $62.30 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 249.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $71.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $112.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $488.38 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,054,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,512,295. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 341.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tellurian by 205.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tellurian by 105.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tellurian by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 844,672 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.