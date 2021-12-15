322,082 Shares in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Bought by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 322,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Genetron makes up 2.9% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genetron by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:GTH opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $643.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.80. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

