334 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $264.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

