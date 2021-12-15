$386.18 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $386.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.30 million and the lowest is $373.49 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. 360,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,077. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

