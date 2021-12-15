3,926 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

