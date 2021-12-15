3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

