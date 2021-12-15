4,279 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,345,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

