$48.61 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $48.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.80 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $188.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,179,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $25.56. 19,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

